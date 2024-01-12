(Bloomberg) -- TKO Group Holdings Inc.’s winning record of buy ratings from every analyst on Wall Street has been broken.

TD Cowen, unimpressed with the sports-entertainment company’s performance and concerned about its legal troubles, kicked off coverage on the owner of World Wrestling Entertainment and the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a market perform recommendation — the first non-buy-equivalent rating given to the company since it started trading in September.

Analysts Stephen Glagola and George Kuhle expressed caution on TKO’s ability to continue generating profits and returns for shareholders amid ongoing litigation.

With a pending lawsuit alleging antitrust violations, “we think the market is underappreciating the risks,” they wrote, assigning a $92 price target to the stock.

In August, around 1,200 former UFC fighters won class action status in an antitrust lawsuit against the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts powerhouse, accusing it of confining athletes to a cycle of successive contracts and paying them less than they would have received in a competitive market. An April 8 trial is a “risk catalyst that warrants investor focus,” Glagola and Kuhle said.

The competitive advantages enjoyed by the UFC as an MMA promoter have created a “terminal business model risk,” they noted. The analysts see the potential for significant monetary damages as an “impediment for management to announce share repurchases or dividends” on its next earnings call.

“TD Cowen’s report does not reflect the latest developments in the litigation,” William A. Isaacson, lead counsel for UFC, and partner with Paul, Weiss, said in a statement. “The plaintiffs recently dropped their request for injunctive relief in the Le case – meaning the April trial will not involve changes to UFC’s business model going forward,” he said, referring to the antitrust case.

Offsetting the new hold rating, TKO has nine buy recommendations and zero sells from analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The average 12-month price target of $110 implies more than 40% upside. Shares slumped 5.5% to $77.12 in New York on Friday.

Glagola and Kuhle said they are also below sell-side consensus when it comes to key media rights renewals, explaining that the TKO is “already over-indexed to US media rights.” They see the audience for WWE’s scripted entertainment as a “niche market segment (distinct from sports) with limited potential ability to drive incremental affiliate fee growth.”

Shares in TKO Group plummeted in September after a new deal to broadcast its SmackDown show on USA Network disappointed some investors. Currently, the company is looking to sign a new deal for its Raw program. Glagola and Kuhle see Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Disney Inc. and Netflix Inc. as realistic potential suitors.

--With assistance from Katrina Compoli.

(Updates share-price move and chart.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.