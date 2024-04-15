(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s health regulator as a precautionary measure recalled a tainted children’s cough syrup manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, which was sold in six African nations.

While its database didn’t show a record of the importation of the syrup and more specifically the two batches that were found to be contaminated, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe decided to recall the product, Richard Rukwata, the director-general at the regulator, said. “There is a concern that through illegal means, the batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup may find their way into the local market,” he said in an emailed statement Monday.

Two batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup manufactured in South Africa that were sold there and in Eswatini, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria were recalled over the weekend by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Zambia’s health regulator recalled one of the batches on Friday.

MCAZ said its decision was informed by “critical communication” received from Nigeria regarding the recall of the cough syrup in the West African nation.

Last year, J&J spun off its consumer health division, including the Cape Town factory that produces Benylin, to a separate company known as Kenvue Inc.

