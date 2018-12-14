{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    20h ago

    Apple strikes deal to produce new 'Peanuts' content

    The Canadian Press

    Charles Schulz

    FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2000, file photo, cartoonist Charles M. Schulz displays a sketch of his beloved character "Snoopy" in his office in Santa Rosa, Calif. , AP Photo/Ben Margot

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    LOS ANGELES - Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Apple's streaming service.

    Apple has struck a deal with Halifax-based DHX Media (DHXb.TO) to produce new “Peanuts” content. The global children's content and brands company will develop and produce original programs for Apple including new series, specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.

    “Peanuts” was created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950.

    DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy.

    Peanuts Worldwide and NASA recently signed a Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.