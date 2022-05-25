(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a positive open after US equities advanced as Federal Reserve minutes struck a less hawkish note than markets had expected.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 rebounded from earlier losses to end higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed.

Treasury two-year yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves -- edged higher, while the 10-year rate wavered. A dollar gauge rose, but came off the session’s highs.

Chinese stocks traded in the US gained as investors remain watchful of measures to combat an economic malaise from strict Covid curbs. China’s economy is in some respects faring worse than in 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, Premier Li Keqiang said, urging efforts to reduce a soaring unemployment rate.

Investors took some comfort from the Fed minutes that didn’t show an even more aggressive path being mapped to tackle elevated prices. Still, volatility has spiked as the risk of a US recession, the impact from China’s lockdowns and the Ukraine war simmer.

Most US policy makers saw half-point rate increases as appropriate at the next two meetings, consistent with Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. While they noted the potential for rates to go high enough to constrain the economy, there were hints of a possible pause -- an “expedited” tightening would leave the Fed “well positioned later this year to assess the effects of policy firming and the extent to which economic developments warranted policy adjustments.”

“We got some confirmation that the Fed is going to stay aggressive for at least the next few meetings,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “However, investors seem to be getting more comfortable with the thought that ‘tearing the bandaid off’ quickly might actually be what we need.”

Markets continued to show traders pricing in 100 basis points of rate hikes over the next two meetings.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The Japanese yen was at 127.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7106 per dollar

The euro was at $1.0683

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $110.33 a barrel

Gold was at $1,853.48 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.