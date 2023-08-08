(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Japan fell in an otherwise muted day of gains for Asian stocks as investors digested consumer and producer price data from China that registered contractions simultaneously for the first time since 2020.

South Korean shares gained around 1%, while Hong Kong stocks whipsawed and mainland China benchmarks pared early losses. Australian shares were largely flat.

China’s inflation data showed a 0.3% drop in consumer prices in July from a year ago, less than the median forecast of a 0.4% contraction. Producer prices fell 4.4%, more than forecast. The Chinese currency extended gains driven partly by a stronger-than-expected yuan fixing. The Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar edged higher with the yuan, while the greenback was slightly weaker.

“China is in deflation, for sure, the question is for how long.” Robin Xing, chief China economist for Morgan Stanley, in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s up to the policy makers how they react.”

Declines for Chinese equities followed a 2.4% drop on Tuesday for a measure of US-listed Chinese stocks after a larger-than-forecast slump in trade. Problems at Country Garden, once China’s largest developer, are adding to the gloom, with its shares falling as much as 8.9% in early trading.

US equity futures ticked higher in Asia after shares trimmed losses on Tuesday as dip buyers emerged following a slide driven by worries about the financial system and the economy.

Treasury yields fell across the curve, extending a rally on Tuesday that was helped by a well received three-year note auction. Australian and New Zealand 10-year bond yields also fell by around four basis points.

The equity declines on Wall Street waned in afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 finishing down by 0.4%. Apple Inc. halted its longest losing streak this year. Eli Lilly & Co. led gains in health-care companies after sales of its weight-loss treatment blew past expectations and a new study raised the prospect that its drug could benefit heart disease as well. Banks fell as Moody’s Investors Service downgraded 10 small and midsize American lenders and said it may do the same with a handful of major firms.

The recent “orderly” pullback in US stocks has reduced the risk of a chaotic selloff and reduced some of the short-term positioning risk that has been a worry for investors, according to Chris Montagu, a strategist at Citigroup Inc.

After the closing bell came news that Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN has signed a long-term exclusive partnership for sports betting with Penn Entertainment Inc., a regional casino operator. Shares in WeWork Inc. fell 25% in post-market trading after the company said there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating, citing sustained losses and canceled memberships to its office spaces.

Treasury 10-year yields dropped to around 4% in Asian trading. Tuesday’s $42 billion sale of three-year notes produced a lower-than-expected yield, a sign that demand was stronger than anticipated.

Just a few days before a key inflation report, investors also waded through remarks from central bank officials.

Fed Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the central bank may be able to cease rate hikes, barring any surprises in the economy, though rates would need to stay at their current elevated levels for some time. Harker also noted that “sometime probably next year, we’ll start to bring the interest rates down.” His Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin argued it was too soon to say whether another an increase in September would be appropriate.

Oil edged lower Wednesday after a rebound Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would retaliate if Russia continues to block its ports. Copper — a barometer of the global economy — slid on the disappointing Chinese trade figures.

Key events this week:

China CPI, PPI, Wednesday

India rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, CPI, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic pre-recorded remarks for employment webinar, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:10 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

Nasday 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0968

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2184 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $29,706.23

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,853.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.02%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 0.580%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $82.76 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,929.17 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.