(Bloomberg) -- Victoria state has detected 10 new virus cases acquired through local transmission, as Australian health authorities race to bring new clusters in Sydney and Melbourne under control.

In the past 24 hours to midnight, authorities also detected 2 cases acquired from overseas travelers, bringing Victoria’s total active cases to 29. The majority of the cases have been linked to an outbreak in the state capital Melbourne.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce her state’s daily total to reporters in Sydney later on Saturday. Three new infections were recorded there on Friday, a result that Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as “encouraging.”

Australia has managed to largely suppress community transmission through rigorous testing and contact tracing, and by placing restrictions on international arrivals -- with all returned overseas travelers made to isolate for 14 days in quarantine hotels.

Authorities believe the new outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria are likely connected, with the removal of most interstate border restrictions allowing people to travel more freely during the peak summer holiday season. The detection of the latest clusters have led some states reinstall hard borders.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.