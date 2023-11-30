(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s head of corporate finance in Japan, Kunihiro Takahashi, has left the British lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

Takahashi, a managing director at the bank’s Tokyo office, recently departed the firm, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He had worked on mergers and acquisitions as well as private equity deals in the local market, the people said.

He had been at Barclays for about a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on industrials mergers and acquisitions and Arthur Andersen & Co.

A representative for Barclays declined to comment, while Takahashi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Barclays plans to spare Asia from the bulk of job cuts as the British bank embarks on a reduction in its global workforce, Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a Bloomberg TV interview this month.

Barclays is expecting another year of record profit in Japan on the back of a resurgence in trading in the country’s debt and rates market, marking a bright spot for the UK lender as it struggles elsewhere. The bank’s Japan entities are getting more yen rates-related orders from home and abroad, with many overseas institutional clients betting that local interest rates will rise, according to Kosuke Morihara, chief executive officer for the country. It may add to headcount if trading income keeps growing, he said.

Other recent departures at Barclays in Asia Pacific include Kelvin Teo, head of equity capital markets for the region, who is departing from the firm after almost three years, Bloomberg News has reported.

