(Bloomberg) -- PacifiCorp, a utility owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., said it will pay $250 million to resolve claims over wildfires that destroyed forests owned by 10 commercial timber operators in southern Oregon, bringing the company’s payouts this month to more than half a billion dollars.

The agreement with the logging companies disclosed Monday in a regulatory filing follows a $299 million accord announced earlier this month to resolve lawsuits by homeowners over a series of blazes ignited around Labor Day 2020 known as the Archie Creek fire.

PacifiCorp — which touts itself as the largest grid operator in the western US — has been battered by lawsuits claiming the company failed to heed hazardous weather warnings and shut off power in its service areas before toppled power lines ignited fires.

“This settlement is fair to all sides, and is a reflection of responsible corporate management and good lawyers acting in good faith,” Mikal Watts, one of the attorneys representing the timber companies, said in a statement.

PacifiCorp said the settlement shows the utility is committed to resolving “all reasonable claims for damages” from the blaze. “The 2020 wildfires were undeniably tragic, and PacifiCorp is pleased to resolve this matter on behalf of our impacted customers and communities,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The timber companies’ claims had been scheduled to go to trial at the end of January. The company said in its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the settlement doesn’t cover damages sought by the US or the Oregon Department of Justice over the Archie Creek fire.

Watts said the settlements don’t cover claims from at least 20 vineyards and wineries over the 2020 Labor Day fires. Owners of the Willamette Valley Vineyards sued PacifiCorp for more than $8 million over damage to its crops and facilities.

In a trial targeting PacifiCorp over a different group of fires on the same 2020 weekend, a state-court jury in Portland in June awarded $90 million to a group of 17 property owners — and paved the way for thousands of other residents to potentially seek billions more in damages in early 2024.

The vineyard case is Willamette Valley Vineyards v. PacifiCorp, 23CV29519, Oregon Circuit Court for Marion County (Salem).

