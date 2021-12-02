(Bloomberg) --

The billionaire dynasty behind Selfridges & Co. agreed to sell the British department store operator to Thai conglomerate Central Group, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The Weston family has agreed terms on a deal, which could be announced this month, the person said, requesting not to be identified because the information is private.

Bloomberg reported in June the Weston family was considering a 4 billion-pound ($5.3 billion) sale of the group following an approach from a potential buyer. The Weston family had asked Credit Suisse to advise on the future of the business, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Selfridges and Central Group declined to comment.

A purchase of Selfridges would be a vote of confidence in the U.K.’s beleaguered retail industry, which has been hammered by the pandemic and the shift to online shopping. Retail property values have declined in recent years.

Founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge, the retailer is best-known for the giant store on Oxford Street that has long been a mecca for fashion enthusiasts. There are also Selfridges stores in Manchester and Birmingham. The business was bought by the Canadian businessman Galen Weston for almost 600 million pounds in 2003 and has since expanded to include other department store chains, including Arnotts and Brown Thomas in Ireland, Holt Renfrew in Canada and de Bijenkorf in the Netherlands.

The Weston family is formidable in the world of retailing and is split into two branches in Canada and the U.K. The Canadian wing controls Selfridges, while the U.K. side controls Associated British Foods Plc, the owner of Primark. W.G. Galen Weston, the family patriarch, died this year.

The Times reported the deal earlier.

