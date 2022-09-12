(Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc. Chief Strategy and Financial Officer Jason Cole will step down “to pursue new career opportunities,” the second executive to depart the role at the struggling biotech in six months.

Cole’s last day at Bluebird will be Oct. 14, according to a statement, although he’ll advise the company on strategy through April. Katherine Breedis of Danforth Advisors will serve as Bluebird’s interim chief financial officer as the company starts an external search for a permanent replacement.

Cole was appointed to the role in March after previous finance chief Gina Consylman resigned. Consylman had been in the CFO post for only about four months.

The shake up in Bluebird’s finance department comes after an arduous period in which the company pulled its only approved gene therapy from Europe in 2021 following failed negotiations with insurers, and faced some safety scares in its clinical trials. The setbacks delayed Bluebird’s chances of making money after years of burning through cash.

After issuing a warning it might run out of money within the next year, Bluebird sees fresh hope. The company has secured one approval in the US for a blood disorder treatment and could receive another for a therapy for a rare brain disease later this week.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason for stepping in as CFO during a difficult time for the company,” Bluebird Chief Executive Officer Andrew Obenshain said in the statement. “Under Jason’s leadership, we have solidified our financial position and financing plans and have laid the foundation to operate as a commercial company.” ​

Shares of Bluebird fell 1.7% at the New York market open. They’ve slid 29% this year through Friday’s close.

