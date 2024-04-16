(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. doubled-down on its expansion into luxury sport utility vehicles and off-roaders with two new models to take on the likes of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc.

China’s biggest automaker unveiled the Super 3 and Bao 8 SUVS at its Shenzhen headquarters Tuesday night in a glitzy livestreamed event. The carmaker didn’t specify if the new SUVs are hybrid or pure electric cars.

Apart from the two new models, the automaker also displayed Super 9, a conceptual high-performance racing car.

The launch is the first in a slew of unveilings in the lead up to the Beijing Auto Show, which runs from April 25 to May 4 and this year takes its place as China’s premier car show.

While BYD is best known for its range of budget EVs, such as the popular Seagull hatchback — which sells for 69,800 yuan, or less than $10,000 — it is also pushing into the high-end luxury segment of the market. Earlier this year it debuted its most expensive car, the 1.68 million yuan ($232,120) Yangwang U9 high-performance electric supercar to rival Ferrari NV and Lamborghini.

BYD already offers one car under the Fang Cheng Bao brand — the Bao 5, also known as the Leopard 5 — a plug-in hybrid SUV that starts at 289,800 yuan.

--With assistance from Evelyn Yu.

