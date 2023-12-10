(Bloomberg) -- Canada announced a plan to encourage farmers to reduce emissions from cattle through a credit trading system, the latest climate-change initiative introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The Reducing Enteric Methane Emissions from Beef Cattle proposal would grant farmers who reduce methane emissions generated by cow burps to earn credits that can be sold to other businesses to meet their own emission targets.

Each credit would represent a metric tonne of emissions and would be met by improving diets, management and using other strategies to support “more efficient animal growth,” Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a release.

The initiative, announced during COP28 currently happening in Dubai, is the latest introduced by Canada during the climate conference, including last week’s proposed emissions cap on the country’s important oil and gas sector. About 10% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions are from crop and livestock production, excluding emissions from the use of fossil fuels or from fertilizer production.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.