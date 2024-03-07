(Bloomberg) -- Li Hui, the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, visited Ukraine and met with Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv Thursday. It was the envoy’s second visit to Kyiv within a year.

“We appreciate the partnership with China and hope that today’s talks will be another step toward deepening and strengthening our relations,” Yermak said, according to a statement on President Zelenskiy’s website.

Ukrainian officials told Chinese colleagues about the situation on the front line, work on the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor, military prisoner swaps, the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Zelenskiy’s peace formula discussions, according to the statement. The Chinese delegation also saw the fragments of a missile, produced by North Korea and launched over Ukraine, according to the website.

China has effectively supported Russia while saying it remains neutral in the war that followed the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

