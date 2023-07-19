(Bloomberg) -- China’s high-yield dollar bonds are suffering their sharpest three-day selloff this year, as fresh repayment problems among developers spread.

The securities slid about 1 cent Wednesday morning, according to credit traders. That leaves an index tracking the notes set for its worst three-day decline since November.

The latest sign of debt repayment problems came as state-backed Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. proposed repaying a local note due Aug. 2 in installments over one year. Debt concerns from property firms Dalian Wanda Group Co. and Shui On Land Ltd. also continued to roil the market.

The declines mark a shift from last week when the gauge advanced as authorities took further steps to support the ailing sector, including an extension of outstanding loans. But the market was thrown into fresh turmoil as Wanda warned of a funding shortfall just days before a key dollar-bond payment. Shui On added to the jitters with its move to identify bondholders, often seen as a prelude to payment delays.

A Wanda unit’s security due July 23 plunged 12 cents to 55 cents on Wednesday as of 11:18 a.m. in Hong Kong, sliding deeper into the distressed territory. Shui On’s 5.5% note due 2025 slumped 10 cents to 57.4 cents.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese developer shares edged down Wednesday after closing 3% lower in the previous session.

The nation’s weakening property sales are heaping more pressure on developers’ finances, wrote Eric Zhu, an economist for Bloomberg Economics. “An extension of existing funding support for developers goes in the right direction but probably isn’t enough,” he said.

