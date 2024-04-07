(Bloomberg) -- Defaulted Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. is facing a demand to liquidate from creditor China Construction Bank (Asia) Corp., one of the most prominent examples yet of a state-backed bank trying to claw back money from a distressed developer.

The so-called winding-up petition was filed on April 5 and is related to a financial obligation in the amount of HK$1.6 billion ($204 million), according to a stock exchange filing from Shimao, whose landmark projects included five-star hotels in Shanghai. The developer said it will oppose the petition and continue to work toward an offshore restructuring that maximizes value for its stakeholders.

Winding-up petitions against Chinese property developers including Country Garden Holdings Co. have piled up as creditors grow impatient with the pace of debt talks. China Construction Bank (Asia) has also sought to liquidate several other smaller developers. Creditors have been emboldened by a Hong Kong court order for China Evergrande Group, the biggest casualty of the property crisis, to liquidate.

Shimao was once an investment-grade company. It first defaulted on offshore debt in July 2022, but an initial restructuring plan wasn’t released for 17 months. The company’s dollar bonds are mostly indicated at about 3 cents, underscoring how little investors expect to recoup.

A hearing is scheduled on June 26, according to Hong Kong’s judiciary website.

Shimao offered four options for creditors in its proposed terms for restructuring offshore debt last month, including swapping debt to notes or loans of six or nine years, or to zero-coupon mandatory convertible bonds.

But the terms are “detrimental to the interests of scheme creditors,” according to a key creditor group that holds more than 25% of the company’s offshore bonds outstanding. The creditor group was urging bondholders to oppose the debt plan earlier. An unsuccessful restructuring could significantly raise risks of liquidation.

The case number for Shimao’s winding-up petition is HCCW 198 / 2024.

