(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s co-head of investment banking and capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is departing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Veteran dealmaker Cathal Deasy is leaving after more than six years to pursue another opportunity in the industry, the people said, asking not to be identified as the move is private. He’d recently been appointed co-head of investment banking and capital markets for Europe Middle-East and Africa alongside Giuseppe Monarchi after Jens Welter’s departure in September.

Monarchi takes over as sole head of investment banking and capital markets for EMEA. Credit Suisse also named Steven Geller as sole head of global IBCM M&A, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg and confirmed by the bank.

William Mansfield, who has been at the Swiss bank for more than two decades, has been named the new head of EMEA M&A, according to the memo. The bank also named Gen Oba co-head of IBCM France, Belgium and Luxembourg. He joined from Credit Agricole SA’s investment banking unit.

Deasy joined Credit Suisse in 2016 to head mergers and acquisitions activities across EMEA. He was previously at Deutsche Bank AG, where he was head of natural resources M&A. It wasn’t immediately clear where he’ll be going next.

The departure is another senior exit from Credit Suisse, which is undergoing a strategic revamp of its investment bank and has lost a slew of senior bankers amid the uncertainty after a wave of scandals and overhauls.

The new strategy includes plans to spin out its capital markets, advisory and leveraged finance businesses into a boutique unit under the Credit Suisse First Boston branding, while integrating its remaining trading businesses more closely with the wealth management business.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. Financial News previously reported Deasy’s departure.

