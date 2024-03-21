Mar 21, 2024
Federal minimum wage rising to $17.30 an hour on April 1
The Canadian Press
The federal minimum wage is rising to $17.30 per hour on April 1.
The increase from $16.65 reflects the increase in the annual average consumer price index for 2023.
The government says about 30,000 employees in the federally regulated private sector will benefit from the increase.
Ottawa introduced the federal minimum wage in 2021.
It is adjusted annually based on Canada's annual average consumer price index from the previous calendar year.
If the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate exceeds the federal rate, employers must pay the higher of the two.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.