(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Group of Seven sought to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of their support as Russia’s war against his country enters its third year.

The leaders held a videoconference on Saturday to mark two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. The call came at a critical point in the war, with Kyiv’s weapons stockpiles running low and the prospect of a protracted stalemate on the battlefront.

Biden and Zelenskiy were joined on the call by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and the foreign minister of France, Stephane Sejourne.

In a statement, the leaders said they are “stepping up our security assistance to Ukraine and are increasing our production and delivery capabilities” as well as working to help Kyiv “meet its urgent financing needs, and assist other vulnerable countries severely affected by the impacts of Russia’s war.”

The leaders hailed additional aid promised by the European Union, Japan and Canada, and urged “the approval of additional support to close Ukraine’s remaining budget gap for 2024.”

The Ukrainian people have “proven their will to defeat President Putin’s war machine,” the statement said, referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “We remain convinced that we can ensure the people of Ukraine prevail in fighting for their future and help to forge a comprehensive, just, and durable peace.”

“We are reclaiming what belongs to us, and will certainly make the Putin system pay the proper price for every Russian evil,” Zelenskiy said on the call, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He stressed the urgency of obtaining immediate military assistance. “You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected; to strengthen our military on the land; and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea,” Zelenskiy said. “We count on you.”

Ukraine’s allies are pledging to step up their military assistance and capacity to deliver weapons as fighting intensifies this spring, but there are increasing worries about the sustained commitment to aiding Kyiv as the war drags on.

Biden’s request for more than $60 billion in additional assistance remains stalled in Congress, where Republicans are using Ukraine aid as leverage to extract concessions on border security and immigration policy.

The US presidential election, in which former President Donald Trump is poised for a general-election rematch with Biden in November, has also stoked fears about the future of US assistance. Trump has been a critic of aid to Ukraine and alarmed US allies this month by threatening to encourage Russia to attack NATO members that failed to meet defense spending commitments.

Canada is pledging to provide C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) in aid this year, funds which will help Kyiv meet its budgetary needs, Trudeau’s office said on Saturday. The Canadian leader traveled to Ukraine’s capital along with Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and von der Leyen, in a public show of allied support for the country.

The European Union recently approved a €50 billion ($54.2 billion) aid package and Japan has committed to provide Ukraine an additional $4.5 billion this year.

The G-7 will also impose fresh sanctions on Russia, intensify efforts to enforce a price cap on Russian oil, and crack down on the Kremlin’s ability to circumvent trade restrictions.

Navalny’s Death

The G-7 leaders paid tribute to the “extraordinary courage” of Alexey Navalny, the Russian dissident who was one of Putin’s most formidable opponents. Navalny, 47, died in prison last week.

The statement calls on the Russian government to explain the circumstances around his death, to free all “unjustly detained prisoners” and to stop persecuting political opponents. It vows to “hold those culpable for Navalny’s death accountable.”

Biden has said “Putin is responsible” for the dissident’s death.

On Friday, the US unveiled its biggest one-day sanctions package against Russia since the invasion, targeting more than 500 people and entities in an bid to squeeze the country’s economy and send a message over Navalny’s death.

