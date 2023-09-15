(Bloomberg) -- Conservative UK startup GB News Ltd — often described as the British version of Fox News — is looking at shifting some of its more controversial hosts to an online streaming format.

The channel is developing an online-first model for certain presenters that could reduce their airtime on traditional TV, which is subject to rules enforced by UK regulator Ofcom, according to a person familiar with the matter. The shift is also motivated by a new effort at GB News to attract a bigger audience in the US, the person said.

A spokesperson for GB News declined to comment.

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson may be among presenters who could see less broadcast airtime, two people familiar with the plans said, asking not to be named because the deliberations are private. Neil Oliver is another who could shift online, according to one of the people.

GB News, created in 2020 with backing from Dubai-based fund Legatum and hedge fund manager Paul Marshall, has tested the boundaries of British TV regulations. It is facing several Ofcom probes and has twice been found in “significant” breach of broadcasting rules.

The investigations could result in fines, and Ofcom has the authority to revoke GB News’ broadcasting license for serious violations. However, the regulator’s ability to police online content is more limited.

GB News has recently introduced a new GBN America brand which it says will “challenge the lazy, woke narrative of the establishment media.” It changed its web domain from “.uk” to “.com” and the company was advertising to hire staff in the US this week.

The internet is offering commentators a more direct route to audiences, potentially with less editorial boundaries. Right-wing provocateur Tucker Carlson started his own show on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, after he was ousted from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News earlier this year.

Some of the presenters that may shift online have courted controversy with social media posts. The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust condemned a post by Fox that featured a swastika made of LGBTQ pride flags as “vile.” Earlier this year, Robinson called UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a “heathen” for giving a Bible reading during the coronation as a practicing Hindu.

