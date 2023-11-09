{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    17h ago

    Great-West Lifeco sees base earnings rise in third quarter to $950 million

    The Canadian Press

    A rising rate environment will be good for us: CEO of Great-West Lifeco

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its base earnings for the third quarter were $950 million, up from $809 million a year earlier.

    The company attributed the increase primarily to business growth, as well as higher average equity markets and interest rates.

    Great-West Lifeco says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $905 million in the third quarter, down from $987 million during the same quarter last year. 

    Net earnings per diluted share were 97 cents, down from $1.06 a year earlier. 

    The company says base earnings from its Canadian segment were $296 million, down from $340 million a year earlier. 

    Meanwhile, base earnings in the U.S. increased slightly to $262 million, while earnings rose in Europe to $206 million. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.