(Bloomberg) -- Hotel company Trinity Investments is selling a minority stake in itself to Swiss private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG to help fuel its global growth.

Partners Group is also committing as much as $500 million for acquisitions, according to a statement Monday, which didn’t disclose financial terms for the stake sale. Partners will also have the opportunity to deploy additional capital through Trinity’s investing platforms.

Trinity, with $5.8 billion in assets under management, has been scooping up lodging properties in recent years. The company’s portfolio includes the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, and the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix. Nearly five years ago, Trinity bought the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort through a joint venture with Elliott Management funds.

Trinity has teamed up with Partners before, striking a deal in 2022 to buy the Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas, later rebranded as a Ritz-Carlton. On April 8, a joint venture between the two companies said it acquired the more than 400-room Scottsdale Plaza Resort & Villas in Arizona.

“We’ve worked really hard at Trinity to build a best-in-class lodging operator for large private equity firms to partner with,” Chief Executive Officer Sean Hehir said. “Partners Group is the perfect fit as we continue with this growth.”

Investors are increasingly interested in hotel deals, in part because the investments can generate enough yield to make the bets worthwhile in this era of higher interest rates, Hehir said.

Trinity recently acquired the Park Hyatt Zurich, the firm’s first purchase in Europe. Bloomberg previously reported that Trinity, which opened an office in London last year, was in talks to buy the hotel.

