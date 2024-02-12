(Bloomberg) -- A take-private deal for Tod’s SpA spurred chatter of consolidation among smaller luxury firms operating in a market dominated by a handful of heavyweights.

The maker of posh loafers soared as much as 18% in Milan Monday on news that its founding Della Valle family is teaming up with LVMH-backed buyout firm L Catterton on a bid. The development reverberated across the sector, sparking gains in shares of local Italian rivals Salvatore Ferragamo SpA and Brunello Cucinelli SpA, along with the UK’s Burberry Group Plc.

The Tod’s plan is “likely to fuel M&A speculation,” Citigroup Inc. analysts Thomas Chauvet and Lorenzo Bracco said in a note.

“This announcement is a reminder of the challenges faced by small luxury brands and groups in an ever-competitive industry dominated by large multi-brand conglomerates,” they wrote.

Europe’s luxury companies have experienced mixed fortunes this earnings season as analysts predict a continued drop in sales in the face of a faltering economy and subdued Chinese tourism. Shares of giants LVMH and Hermes International SCA rallied following better-than-expected numbers while Burberry slumped after downgrading its outlook.

