Italy To Spend More Than $1 Million For Special Climate Envoy

(Bloomberg) -- Italy will spend nearly one million euro ($1.2 million) to fund a climate envoy role just a few weeks ahead of crucial Group of 20 meetings and four months before the UN COP26 climate summit in Scotland.

The special envoy will support Italy’s international negotiations on environment and climate change, and will be appointed by foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and by green transition minister Roberto Cingolani. The appointment, first reported by Bloomberg News, was confirmed by Di Maio.

The document obtained by Bloomberg shows Italy will spend 250,000 euros in 2021, 350,000 euros in 2022 and 250,000 euros in 2023 to finance it.

The decision, which mirrors a similar role created by U.S. President Joe Biden for John Kerry, comes as global leaders struggle to find common ground on plans to finance green transition despite commitments to agree on decisive action in October in Glasgow.

Italy has yet to spell out how much money it will deploy toward supporting green transitions in developing countries as part of its funding commitments to fighting climate change.

Read more: Key Climate Talks Are Headed for Trouble After G-7 Wrangling

While several major economies, including Germany and Canada, announced their financial commitments at this month’s G-7, Italy said it would communicate its contributions later this year.

Italy has allocated about 60 billion euros of European Union recovery funds to green transition projects, about a third of the total funds.

(Updates with confirmation from foreign ministry from second paragraph.)

