Latvia Readies First Drones for Kyiv Under Plan for Million Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Latvia is preparing to make its first shipment of drones to Ukraine as a coalition of countries aim to provide a million unmanned aerial vehicles to Kyiv.

“The drones are ready, the kind that our Ukrainian colleagues have asked for,” Prime Minister Evika Silina said after a government meeting in Riga on Tuesday. The craft will be delivered “in the near future,” she said.

A Latvia-led group of about 14 countries aims to supply the million drones by Feb. 24, 2025, the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The three Baltic nations have been some of the most vociferous critics of the Kremlin’s war.

Defense Minister Andris Spruds declined to give details on how many drones or what type would be sent in the first package.

Read more: Ukraine Is Promised 1 Million Drones Within a Year by Allies

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.