More Than One-Third of American Workers Turn to Freelance Jobs in 2023

(Bloomberg) -- An all-time high of 64 million people — more than one-third of America’s workers — turned to freelance work this year, according to a survey by Upwork Inc.

Nearly half of those workers provided knowledge services, including computer programming, marketing and consulting, and one-quarter were social media influencers, according to data released Tuesday from the online recruitment company. Younger workers are more likely to freelance, with more than half of the Gen Z workforce and 44% of millennials working those jobs in 2023.

Upwork defines freelancing as temporary or supplemental, contract-based work, also known as gig work. It also includes those with multiple jobs.

“An increasing number of Americans are seeking greater flexibility, autonomy and earning power,” Margaret Lilani, vice president of talent solutions at Upwork, said in a press release.

Americans turned to freelancing to earn extra money and have a more flexible schedule, according to Upwork’s online survey of 3,000 US workers.

At the same time, research has shown that gig work tends to offer fewer benefits, less job security and workforce protections.

