Wild weather is sweeping the central US on Tuesday with tornado watches posted across parts of Nebraska and Kansas and an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms later in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, the National Weather Service said. At least one tornado was reported in Kansas in recent hours and another was suspected in Nebraska.

About 2.9 million people face the highest risks for storms on Tuesday throughout Iowa and Missouri, but a wider area stretching from Arkansas to Wisconsin, including Chicago, will have a slight risk of high winds, hail and possibly tornadoes throughout the day. Winds may gust up to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) as the storms come through, the weather service said.

Further to the south, an elevated risk of dry winds spreading wildfires remains in parts of west Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Oklahoma, the US Storm Prediction Center said. Red flag fire warnings have been posted in the area, as well as across eastern Montana.

In other weather news:

Philippines: A heat wave in the Philippines forced power plants to shut down on Tuesday, placing the country at risk of blackouts and prompting the government to call on people to reduce consumption.

Canada: Leftover blazes from last year’s record wildfire season in Canada are threatening to knock out almost 3% of the country’s natural gas production.

UK: “Slowly the weather will become less wet, less windy, less cool over the next few days here,” said Aidan McGivern, a meteorologist with the UK Met Office. “But the key word here is slowly.” High pressure will move in off the Atlantic this weekend, and while it will arrive with some clouds, overall conditions should be dry.

