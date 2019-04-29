Newmont Goldcorp suspends Penasquito operations after local blockade

VANCOUER, B.C. -- Newmont Goldcorp Corp. says it will temporarily suspend operations at its only operating mine in Mexico because of a local blockade.

The company says the Penasquito mine in Zacatecas will stay shut pending resolution of what it says is an illegal blockade started March 27 by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community.

It says it is committed to dialogue with blockade leaders while also working with Mexican authorities to resolve the situation.

Penasquito produced 272,000 ounces last year and 476,000 ounces a year earlier as one of Goldcorp's major mines.

Goldcorp, which Newmont took over earlier in April, suspended operations at the mine in 2016 for a week after protests from truck drivers and locals.

The company was also forced to suspend operations at its Cerro Negro mine in Argentina in March following a union work stoppage.