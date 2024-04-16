Apr 16, 2024
Oil Traders Wager on $250 Price by June as War Risk Escalates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Oil traders piled into more than 3 million barrels worth of options contracts in a bet that prices would spike to $250 a barrel by June as geopolitical risks remain elevated.
About 3,000 lots of June $250 call options in US crude traded for a penny each on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was likely a “lottery ticket” that might pay off if prices spike to unheard of levels by the middle of next month, although the trade appeared to be paired with $25 put options, which could also signal a broader macroeconomic strategy, some traders and brokers said.
Volumes of bullish oil options have skyrocketed to a record, driving the premium for calls over puts jumped this week to the highest since October, as Israel vows to retaliate following Iran’s missile and drone attacks over the weekend.
US crude futures have rallied above $85 and Brent is trading near $90 as worries that the conflict will widen are heightened by a backdrop of tight supplies and robust demand.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:31
Capital gains changes in budget will raise taxes for many: tax accountant
-
4:55
Some of the key highlights from the Liberal government's 2024 federal budget
-
8:19
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?
-
5:56
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
-
7:46
Portfolio manager says loonie could fall to half of greenback's value
-
6:55
What happens to bank stocks when interest rates go down?