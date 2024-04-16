Apr 16, 2024
Putin Urges Iran’s Raisi to Avoid ‘Catastrophic’ Conflict
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the risk of a “catastrophic” escalation in the Middle East as he urged restraint in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.
Putin “expressed hope that all parties will show reasonable restraint and will not allow a new round of confrontation, fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region,” according to a Kremlin statement published Tuesday.
READ: Israel Vows Response to Iran as US and Allies Urge Restraint
Raisi said Iran had no interest in a further escalation of tensions following its “limited” weekend attack on Israel in response to a strike on its diplomatic mission in Syria, according to the Kremlin statement.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:31
Capital gains changes in budget will raise taxes for many: tax accountant
-
4:55
Some of the key highlights from the Liberal government's 2024 federal budget
-
8:19
What's the neutral rate, and why did the Bank of Canada raise it?
-
5:56
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
-
7:46
Portfolio manager says loonie could fall to half of greenback's value
-
6:55
What happens to bank stocks when interest rates go down?