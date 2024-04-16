(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the risk of a “catastrophic” escalation in the Middle East as he urged restraint in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Putin “expressed hope that all parties will show reasonable restraint and will not allow a new round of confrontation, fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region,” according to a Kremlin statement published Tuesday.

READ: Israel Vows Response to Iran as US and Allies Urge Restraint

Raisi said Iran had no interest in a further escalation of tensions following its “limited” weekend attack on Israel in response to a strike on its diplomatic mission in Syria, according to the Kremlin statement.

