(Bloomberg) -- Qatar is considering giving economic aid to Lebanon to help it through its worst financial crisis in decades and rebuild Beirut following this month’s massive explosion.

“We have some ideas that we will discuss with the Lebanese government,” Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a press conference on Tuesday during a visit to the city.

The Gulf country sent $50 million to Lebanon soon after the blast at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4.

Qatar was mulling assistance for Lebanon even before the explosion, Al Thani said.

