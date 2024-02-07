(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the date for national elections by Feb. 23, according to his spokesman.

Ramaphosa will announce the date within 15 days of Feb. 8, Vincent Magwenya told reporters on Wednesday in Cape Town. The president is scheduled to deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address in parliament on Thursday.

“There is no delay” in announcing the date, Magwenya said. “There was never an agreed timeline as to when he will announce the date”

