(Bloomberg) -- Scoot, the budget carrier arm of Singapore Airlines Ltd., cited a parts shortage for its recent cancellation of dozens of flights, according to the Straits Times.

Scoot said several flights this month were cancelled “due to a variety of operational reasons, including aircraft unavailability because of a shortage of spare parts due to supply chain issues,” the Straits Times reported. Scoot didn’t elaborate on the affected spare parts and aircraft types, the newspaper said.

Over May 2-6, 33 Scoot flights scheduled to leave or land at Changi Airport were canceled, the Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

Singapore Airlines is scheduled to report earnings on May 15.

