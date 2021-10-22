(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over Texas’s sharp restrictions on abortion, leaving the law in place for now while raising the stakes in what will be a transformational term for reproductive rights.

The decision to let the law stay in effect came over the dissent of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The measure bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, far earlier than the Supreme Court has previously allowed.

The court will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments Nov. 1.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.