Tesla slides on first day of trading on S&P 500 Index

Tesla Inc. was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 in its first day of trading on the benchmark.

The electric-vehicle maker, which now represents 1.6 per cent of the index and is among its heaviest-weighted stocks, fell as much as 6.3 per cent as it retraced gains from Friday when tens of millions of shares were purchased by index-fund managers. The S&P 500 fell as much as 2 per cent amid fears of a new coronavirus strain in the U.K.

“Hedge funds will treat this as a negative catalyst for Tesla given buying pressure eases off very quickly,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview.

Institutional buying of Tesla surged late Friday as index-tracking managers rushed to add the shares to their funds. Almost US$60 billion worth of stock changed hands at US$695 a share, most of it in one giant trade in the session’s waning seconds. The price was about 5 per cent higher than Tesla’s level just prior to the close. More than US$150 billion worth of Tesla shares traded on Friday, ahead of the index inclusion.

Other electric-vehicle companies, whose shares have gained significantly over the past month after Tesla’s S&P 500 inclusion was announced, were also weak on Monday. Some of the biggest declines came from Nikola Corp. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Tesla soared 731 per cent this year through Friday in anticipation of the historic inclusion, making it the biggest company ever to be added to the benchmark. The EV pioneer also joined the S&P 100, replacing oil and gas firm Occidental Petroleum Corp.

“There is strong precedence for positive returns for stocks prior to S&P 500 inclusion and post announcement, but very limited precedent for near term outperformance post inclusion,” Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note earlier this month.

Bullish analysts are expecting the rally to resume soon, although possibly at a slower pace.

JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha raised his price target on Tesla to a Street-high of US$788 from US$516 on Monday, saying the company’s market opportunity and its potential shipments should be larger than previously estimated. Osha raised his 2025 delivery estimate to 3.05 million units from 2.5 million. The company has said it expects to deliver about half a million cars this year.

--With assistance from Beth Mellor and Richard Richtmyer.