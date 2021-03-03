(Bloomberg) -- Texas regulators voted Thursday to claw back some payments to power generators made for so-called ancillary services that were never actually provided during the state’s massive blackouts last month.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas agreed to adopt a recommendation from the state’s market monitor, saying retailers and others shouldn’t have to pay for the ancillary services that weren’t offered during the deep freeze. Regulators didn’t say how much the payments totaled.

The commissioners also indicated they would support the market monitor’s recommendation that a ancillary service price cap should be set at $9,000 a megawatt-hour for Feb. 15 through Feb. 20, although they didn’t take formal action on that matter.

Ancillary services help the grid operator maintain reliability on the system, including by infusing the grid with quick bursts of energy that stabilize the flow of electricity.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.