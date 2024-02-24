(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Thaksin Shinawatra for the first time after the former premier was released from detention, as speculation grew about the senior leader’s influence in the government and role in Thai politics.

Srettha had lunch with Thaksin on Saturday and the two discussed his health, Srettha told reporters outside of the Shinawatra family’s residence in Bangkok. It was Thaksin’s first high-profile meeting with a Thai politician since being released on parole on Feb. 18.

The meeting took place as speculation swirled that Srettha’s power may be undermined by the more influential politician. Thaksin, 74, has been seen as the de-facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, formerly headed by his sister Yingluck Shinawatra before a coup in 2014. His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra now leads the party, and several ministers in Srettha’s cabinet have remained loyal to Thaksin.

“He didn’t criticize my work, no. He only offered moral support,” Srettha said. Earlier this month, he urged the Thai people to believe that there is only one prime minister in Thailand. “We didn’t discuss his future role in the government. Today the focus should be on his health.”

On his return to Thailand from 15 years of self-imposed exile in August, Thaksin was sentenced to eight years in jail over corruption charges. After King Maha Vajiralongkorn commuted the sentence to one year, Thaksin spent only half a year in detention before being released on parole.

Thaksin served as Thailand’s prime minister in two consecutive terms from 2001 to 2006, when he was ousted in a coup.

Former Cambodian leader Hun Sen visited Thaksin at his house on Wednesday.

