Aug 20, 2021
The Week Ahead: Bank earnings, Jackson Hole Symposium begins
By Noah Zivitz
Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, August 23
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Dye & Durham
Tuesday, August 24
- Notable data: Flash Canadian manufacturing sales estimate (July), U.S. new home sales
- Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Nordstrom, Best Buy
Wednesday, August 25
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade early indicator (July), U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Salesforce.com
Thursday, August 26
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q2)
- Notable earnings: CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Peloton Interactive, Dollar Tree, Gap, Dell Technologies
- Three-day Jackson Hole Symposium begins
Friday, August 27
- Notable data: Industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. PCE deflator
- Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
- First day of legal single-event sports betting in Canada