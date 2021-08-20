Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, August 23

  • Notable data: U.S. existing home sales 
  • Notable earnings: Dye & Durham
     

Tuesday, August 24

  • Notable data: Flash Canadian manufacturing sales estimate (July), U.S. new home sales 
  • Notable earnings: Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Nordstrom, Best Buy 


Wednesday, August 25

  • Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade early indicator (July), U.S. durable goods orders 
  • Notable earnings: Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Salesforce.com


Thursday, August 26

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q2)
  • Notable earnings: CIBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Peloton Interactive, Dollar Tree, Gap, Dell Technologies 
  • Three-day Jackson Hole Symposium begins 


Friday, August 27

  • Notable data: Industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. PCE deflator 
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Western Bank
  • First day of legal single-event sports betting in Canada

 