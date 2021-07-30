Jul 30, 2021
The Week Ahead: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. initial jobless claims
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, August 2 -- Market holiday in Canada
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Mosaic Co.
Tuesday, August 3
- Notable data: U.S. factory orders
- Notable earnings: Canaccord Genuity, Great-West Lifeco, Sleep Country Canada, Finning International, CargoJet, Stella-Jones, Bausch Health, Alibaba, BP, ConocoPhillips, Lyft, Under Armour, Live Nation, Marriott International
- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing resumes
Wednesday, August 4
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. services index
- Notable earnings: TMX Group, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Iamgold, B2Gold, Spin Master, NFI Group, General Motors, Uber Technologies, CVS Health, Kraft Heinz
Thursday, August 5
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, Inter Pipeline, Pembina Pipeline, Parkland, Enerplus, BCE, Quebecor, Saputo, Onex, RioCan REIT, Thomson Reuters, Interfor, Constellation Software, Open Text, Lightspeed POS, Bombardier, Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT, Dream Office REIT, Gildan Activewear, Maple Leaf Foods, Moderna, Square, Expedia Group, Beyond Meat
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
Friday, August 6
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Magna International, Canopy Growth, Dorel Industries, Power Corp., DraftKings, Cinemark Holdings
- Earliest date that Ontario government could move province out of Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions
- Canada Border Services Agency employees could go on strike as early as this day
- Deadline for Inter Pipeline shareholders to accept Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. takeover offer (1900)