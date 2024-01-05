(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund ended 2023 with a gain of 28.5%, according to people familiar with the matter.

That followed two difficult years for Chase Coleman’s firm, with the hedge fund sliding 7% in 2021 and 56% in 2022, when the company’s long-only fund also lost more than half its value.

The hedge fund had been up 27% through November. It rose 1.3% in December, the people said.

A representative for New York-based Tiger declined to comment.

