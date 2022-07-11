Canada’s benchmark stock index was dragged lower by tech stocks Monday morning as investors shifted into risk-off mode.

At 10:30 a.m. the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 202 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 18,821.06. Only 37 members of the index were trading higher, and all the major subgroups were down.

On a percentage basis, Shopify Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Canopy Growth Corp. were among the largest decliners Monday. Shopify was the most influential laggard as it single-handedly wiped 26 points off the index.

Suncor Energy Inc. shares were down about three per cent after the company announced Friday that Mark Little stepped down as president and chief executive. The announcement came one day after a fatality occurred at one of the company’s oil sands mines.

“I know a lot of people think these issues of safety have kept Suncor shares down, it hasn't moved higher as much as some of the other names out in that area of Canada,” Allan Small, a senior investment advisor of Allan Small Financial Group, IA Private Wealth, said in an interview Monday.

After a widespread service outage Friday, some Rogers Communications Inc. customers were still experiencing intermittent challenges, according to a statement from the company Sunday.

Friday’s outage may affect Rogers’ planned $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., Small said.

“Overall, I think this is a situation that will not bode well for Rogers and their takeover deal,” said Small.

Small said Canadians need options to protect themselves from future outages.

“I think there’s definitely an argument for competition. We only have a few major companies in the telecom space. I know in the U.S. they have a few more, but they’re also pretty concentrated.” One of Rogers’ main competitors is BCE Inc., which owns BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division.

Markets in New York were also down Monday morning as investors prepare for earnings season to ramp up and amid another wave of concern about COVID-19 in China. The S&P 500 fell 0.87 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.51 per cent, and the Nasdaq was down 1.93 per cent.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude price was down 2.79 per cent Monday, hitting US$101.87 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was at .77 U.S. cents, down 0.7 per cent.