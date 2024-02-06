(Bloomberg) -- Online commentator Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a trip to Moscow, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t say when the interview would air, but a Telegram channel believed to be run by Kremlin reporters indicated that it may be released on Thursday in the late afternoon Washington time.

In a video post on Tuesday, Carlson said he wanted to focus on the war in Ukraine. He is also seeking to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine, or what his goals are now,” Carlson said. “They’ve never heard his voice. That’s wrong.”

Putin agreed to talk to Carlson because his positions “are different from the rest,” Peskov said on a daily call with Russia-based media, according to the state-run Tass news agency. His stance is “in no way pro-Russian, not pro-Ukrainian, it is rather pro-American,” Peskov said.

Carlson, who was fired last year from Fox News, has been airing video commentary and interviews on X, the social media site previously called Twitter.

There’s no airdate for the interview yet, but Carlson said it would be free to watch and unedited on his website and on X. His website is asking interested readers to share their email addresses so they can be notified when the interview is released.

The conservative firebrand and Donald Trump supporter arrived in the Russian capital on Feb. 3, according to Izvestia newspaper, which published a video of Carlson saying he wants to get better acquainted with the city and its people.

Carlson, 54, has used his media platform to question US support for Ukraine, defend the Kremlin and support Trump. State-run Russian television frequently airs clips from his interviews. Trump, who is seeking reelection in November, has said that he would consider Carlson as a possible running mate.

Carlson would be the first US journalist to conduct a formal interview with Putin since the Russian leader sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin has cracked down on critical reporting about the war, jailing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in March of last year on espionage charges that he and the paper deny. The US has called his detention wrongful.

