A Twitter Inc. board committee that was reviewing the social network’s leadership and management structure concluded that Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey should maintain his role at the helm of the company.

The committee was asked to formally review Twitter’s leadership as part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management Corp., which took a stake in the San Francisco-based company earlier this year. The independent board panel concluded that the current management structure is sufficient, according to a company filing on Monday.

“The committee expressed its confidence in management and recommended that the current structure remain in place,” the filing reads. “The board will continue to evaluate company and management performance according to a range of factors, including the company’s operating plan and established milestones.”

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment beyond the filing, and a representative for Elliott wasn’t immediately available for comment. Total shareholder returns since the day before Elliott disclosed its stake in Twitter, Feb. 28, have amounted to about 19 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg