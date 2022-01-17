(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc is promising a major restructuring initiative and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.

Unilever said it will announce the restructuring later this month. The disclosure comes after Glaxo said over the weekend that it rejected three offers from the consumer-products company for a bundle of brands including Advil painkiller and Sensodyne toothpaste, the latest of which was worth 50 billion pounds ($68 billion).

The Dove soap owner said it will refocus around its health, beauty and hygiene operations, suggesting divestitures will involve its food operations, which include the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream brands.

Glaxo has been planning to spin off the consumer brands, but shareholders including Elliott Investment Management LP have been pushing Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley to consider a sale instead.

Unilever has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for the Glaxo unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some financial firms have discussed lending enough for a higher bid. Unilever hasn’t made a final decision on using the firepower, said the people, who requested anonymity as they aren’t allowed to speak publicly.

(Updates with details from fourth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.