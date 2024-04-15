(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the Chinese state-backed developer that’s become the latest flashpoint in the nation’s property crisis, is preparing an asset package totaling about 130 billion yuan ($18 billion) to use as collateral as it seeks new bank loans, people familiar with the matter said.

A company executive told analysts about the plan at an investor event on Sunday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Separately, some of Vanke’s regional units are setting up teams for potential asset sales, one person familiar with the matter said.

The company mentioned the investor event in an exchange filing, but didn’t disclose details of the asset package or any potential sales. Vanke didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Vanke is seeking to assuage concern about its ability to stave off default after a market selloff last week added to alarm. It said in its filing Sunday that Chairman Yu Liang and President Zhu Jiusheng told the meeting with brokerages including Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp. that it’s making plans to resolve liquidity pressure and short-term operational difficulties.

Its shares climbed as much as 2.8% in Shenzhen on Monday, while its dollar notes due in June gain 0.5 cent to 91.9 cents even as others due in 2027 hovered around 38.6 cents, near record lows.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Vanke has been in talks with banks over a plan to swap bond holdings worth tens of billions of yuan in principal into secured debt. The swap would help Vanke avoid a public default while giving banks collateral to protect against any potential losses.

The analysts received last-minute invitations to the event on Saturday night, the people added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.