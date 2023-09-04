(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s automakers are showing off their latest battery-powered cars at the IAA Mobility car show this week as they try to challenge Tesla Inc. and fend off growing competition from China.

The industry has emerged from a prolonged period of supply issues, but higher living and borrowing costs are now taking more of a toll on consumers.

A growing number of Chinese manufacturers like BYD Co. and Xpeng Inc. are pushing into Europe to escape a fierce price war and decelerating economy. The number of Chinese companies at this year’s IAA has more than doubled compared to just two years ago.

Bloomberg News is speaking with executives from Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, BMW AG and several of their Chinese rivals, as well as suppliers Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG, about these topics and more.

VW’s Blume Sees China Comeback (9:10 a.m.)

Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume sees China’s economy rebounding from its current struggles and is positioning the carmaker to quickly bring new products to market when it does.

“In China, the market development is not as strong as we expected a year ago, but I’m very optimistic that the Chinese market will have a comeback,” Blume said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s important to prepare ourselves to be there.”

Blume expects VW’s new partnership with Xpeng Inc. to reap results quickly in bringing new and more tailored products to Chinese customers, as VW seeks to turn around declining EV sales in China.

VW continues to focus on its unified cell and battery production, a key plank in gaining a competitive edge through the company’s huge scale. Blume said VW expects to use its unified cell in about 80% of its electric cars in the future.

--With assistance from Oliver Crook.

