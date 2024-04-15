Canada needs to get back into the AI game: Bruce Croxon

A new report suggests 32 per cent of Canada's small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have subscribed to ChatGPT to simplify their operations, more than double compared to a year ago.

The Canadian Business Spending Trends report from the business financial services company Float, found 14 per cent of Canadian SMBs had a subscription in the first quarter of 2023, but that figure had jumped to 32 per cent a year later.

Rob Khazzam, CEO and co-founder of Float, called the level of artificial intelligence adoption “encouraging.”

“It's a promising leading indicator of Canadian businesses generating more value through investments in innovation and tools that reduce manual employee tasks in favour of more high-impact work," he wrote in the report released Monday.

When broken down by sector, tech companies with a ChatGPT subscription jumped from 25 per cent to 50 per cent, while non-tech jumped from 12 per cent to 26 per cent.

The report also found that companies have kept their spending relatively flat throughout the year, except for advertising, which also doubled.

“This indicates a propensity to invest in areas of the business that drive growth, while maintaining spending on operational expenses such as software, utilities and travel and entertainment,” the report notes.

The report did find some economic trepidation among the companies, however, as overall average monthly spending only climbed by $2,200, a sign of caution according to Float.

Meanwhile, larger companies are showing signs of a rebound, as firms with more than $1 million in revenue saw spending jump 37 per cent year-over-year.

"SMBs are the lifeblood of Canada's economy, and an essential part of the country's economic recovery,” Andrew Dale, senior vice-president of operations and financial products at Float, said in the report.

“We are seeing signs of midmarket and larger businesses leading the way in investing for growth, and hope to see the microSMB sector follow suit, accelerating economic growth and ensuring a more sustainable and equitable future for all Canadians."

Methodology

Float processes credit card transaction data for thousands of Canadian SMBs. The report took a cross-section of 1,000 companies for the analysis.