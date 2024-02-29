Air Canada announced it will resume flights to Tel Aviv in April, as Global Affairs Canada still advises against non-essential travel to the region due to the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca, Air Canada said it is still working out the details before it adds the city back to its network.

“We have always said we intend to resume service to TLV, and we are finalizing the logistics at this point for a potential resumption in April,” the statement reads.

In a notice dated Dec. 22, Air Canada said it began cancelling service to Tel Aviv on Oct. 8, adding at the time that it would “resume operations to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation stabilizes.”

“We are monitoring this dynamic situation closely and we will adjust these plans as required,” the notice reads.

Global Affairs still advises against non-essential travel to Israel “due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation.” The department advises against all travel to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Global Affairs was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, United Airlines announced it would resume service between Newark, N.J. and Tel Aviv on March 2, but with a stop in Munich “to ensure all service providers are ready.” Daily nonstop service between the two cities is scheduled to resume on March 6.

“United conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel,” the airline wrote in the news release. “We also worked closely with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants to develop the protocols to ensure they are safe and well-informed.”

“United will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted.”

Meanwhile, Brussels Airlines announced it was returning to Tel Aviv for three flights per week, beginning on March 24.

German airline Lufthansa returned to the region on Jan. 8.