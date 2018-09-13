Airbus replaces sales head Schulz after less than a year on job

Airbus SE replaced its head of sales after less than a year on the job, highlighting the challenge to fill the shoes of his larger-than-life predecessor John Leahy, who spent decades in the position and built Airbus into a force in the aviation industry alongside Boeing Co.

Eric Schulz, who joined the European planemaker from Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, will be succeeded by Christian Scherer, 56, an Airbus veteran who has held different positions inside the company. Schulz is leaving Airbus for personal reasons, and the company regrets his decision, it said in a statement.

The change at the crucial post comes as Airbus grapples with issues on its bestselling A320 single-aisle family that has been hurt by engine design flaws. Schulz was named to the post in late November last year and was selected for his deep knowledge of the aviation industry, having worked at Rolls-Royce, and U.S.-based Goodrich Corp.

His short stint in the role contrasts with Leahy’s tenure that stretched over many years, outlasting other executives at the top of Airbus as well as at Boeing. Leahy is considered one of the most astute salesmen in any industry, having presided over Airbus’s rise over the years to form a de-facto duopoly with Boeing in the commercial aviation market.

Before Schulz took over, Scherer had been considered a favorite to get the post -- even throwing his own name into the ring by touting his achievements at Airbus. Scherer said last year that he “grew up” at Airbus, having gone to school in the company’s home town of Toulouse and rising through the ranks of the planemaker over 35 years.

Finding a successor for Leahy was a complex process from the start. His designated replacement, Kiran Rao, was counted out of the running, as Airbus endures an investigation into possible bribery allegations.

“With Christian Scherer we see one of our most customer-focused leaders at the commercial helm of Airbus,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said in the release. “Over his various assignments I greatly valued his international mind-set, his strategic vision, and tremendous commercial expertise.”

Enders himself is due to step down in coming months, adding to a string of departures at the company that also included a replacement of its crucial commercial aircraft unit.