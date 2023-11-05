1h ago
Asia Stocks Set for Bullish Tailwind from US Rally: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were primed to advance after Friday’s rally in US stocks and bonds as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.
Equities rose in Australia and contracts for share benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong also advanced. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. US futures were slightly higher Monday.
Australian and New Zealand yields fell following lower Treasury yields, which weighed on the dollar late last week. The 10-year Treasury rate fell nine basis points Friday, while the policy-sensitive two-year declined 15 basis points, in a sign of shifting rate expectations. Currencies were muted in early Asian trading Monday.
Investors brought forward their forecasts for Federal Reserve rate reductions next year, according to swaps pricing, and have now fully priced in a cut by June. The heightened predictions for rate cuts were partly driven by a weaker expected jobs report Friday and a small increase in US unemployment.
Forecasts for Fed cuts next year are at odds with the so-called higher-for-longer narrative policymakers have outlined in recent months, setting the market, and Fed officials, on a collision course.
“We think the stock market’s correction is over and that the S&P 500 is back on track to end the year at 4600,” said Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research Inc., said in a Monday note. Such a level would imply a 5.5% gain by the close of 2023.
Short-Selling Ban
In Asia, the effects of a ban on short-selling in South Korean equities will also be gauged by investors. The restriction takes effect Monday and will last until the end of June next year, the country’s Financial Services Commission said Sunday.
Elsewhere, eyes will turn to the Bank of Japan meeting minutes from September and a press conference with BOJ Governor Ueda, as markets come back on line after Friday’s holiday. Thailand inflation data and Indonesian third-quarter gross domestic product are among other economic releases slated for Monday.
On Tuesday, investors will be looking to a potential interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia, after a four-meeting pause in rate hikes. China will release trade data, following comments from Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, who pledged to expand imports in Sunday comments.
In commodities, oil trades above $80-a-barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed that they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day until the end of the year, even as turmoil in the Middle East roils global markets.
Key events this week:
- Bank of Japan meeting minutes, Monday
- Thailand CPI, Monday
- Indonesia GDP, Monday
- Eurozone services PMI, Monday
- Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday
- China trade data, Tuesday
- US trade balance, Tuesday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday
- Germany CPI, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Thursday
- US consumer confidence, Friday
- UK industrial production, GDP, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% Friday
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4%
- Hang Seng futures rose 1.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0728
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.40 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2877 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6512
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $35,250.27
- Ether rose 2.1% to $1,908.09
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.70%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.02 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,989.39 an ounce
