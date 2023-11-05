(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia were primed to advance after Friday’s rally in US stocks and bonds as investors gave further credence to the idea interest rates are near the cycle peak.

Equities rose in Australia and contracts for share benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong also advanced. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year, gaining 5.9%. US futures were slightly higher Monday.

Australian and New Zealand yields fell following lower Treasury yields, which weighed on the dollar late last week. The 10-year Treasury rate fell nine basis points Friday, while the policy-sensitive two-year declined 15 basis points, in a sign of shifting rate expectations. Currencies were muted in early Asian trading Monday.

Investors brought forward their forecasts for Federal Reserve rate reductions next year, according to swaps pricing, and have now fully priced in a cut by June. The heightened predictions for rate cuts were partly driven by a weaker expected jobs report Friday and a small increase in US unemployment.

Forecasts for Fed cuts next year are at odds with the so-called higher-for-longer narrative policymakers have outlined in recent months, setting the market, and Fed officials, on a collision course.

“We think the stock market’s correction is over and that the S&P 500 is back on track to end the year at 4600,” said Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research Inc., said in a Monday note. Such a level would imply a 5.5% gain by the close of 2023.

Short-Selling Ban

In Asia, the effects of a ban on short-selling in South Korean equities will also be gauged by investors. The restriction takes effect Monday and will last until the end of June next year, the country’s Financial Services Commission said Sunday.

Elsewhere, eyes will turn to the Bank of Japan meeting minutes from September and a press conference with BOJ Governor Ueda, as markets come back on line after Friday’s holiday. Thailand inflation data and Indonesian third-quarter gross domestic product are among other economic releases slated for Monday.

On Tuesday, investors will be looking to a potential interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia, after a four-meeting pause in rate hikes. China will release trade data, following comments from Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, who pledged to expand imports in Sunday comments.

In commodities, oil trades above $80-a-barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed that they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day until the end of the year, even as turmoil in the Middle East roils global markets.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan meeting minutes, Monday

Thailand CPI, Monday

Indonesia GDP, Monday

Eurozone services PMI, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

China trade data, Tuesday

US trade balance, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Thursday

US consumer confidence, Friday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4%

Hang Seng futures rose 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%

The euro was little changed at $1.0728

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2877 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6512

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $35,250.27

Ether rose 2.1% to $1,908.09

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.70%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.02 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,989.39 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.