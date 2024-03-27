Mar 27, 2024
Bulgaria Closer to Snap Vote as New Cabinet Attempt Set to Fail
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria is getting closer to a snap vote, the sixth general election in just over three years, as the country’s second-biggest party won’t try to form a government.
We Continue the Change, a faction that was the leading partner in the ruling coalition running the Balkan country for the past nine months, won’t propose a cabinet lineup, Kiril Petkov, a former prime minister and party leader, said in an interview with the private BTV channel Wednesday. Bulgaria’s biggest party, Gerb, already failed to secure support for a cabinet after unsuccessful coalition talks.
President Rumen Radev should pick a third party of his own choice for one last attempt before he schedules a new election, which could take place as early as June.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:14
What do young adults need to know about their taxes this year?
-
5:40
Reddit investors should be careful following IPO, expert says
-
10:27
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head
-
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier talks book-balancing, says Feds should 'stay in their lane'
-
6:46
Office real estate faces 'reckoning' amid other tailwinds: research director
-
9:01
Snowmobiles finally get the Tesla treatment