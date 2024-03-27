(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria is getting closer to a snap vote, the sixth general election in just over three years, as the country’s second-biggest party won’t try to form a government.

We Continue the Change, a faction that was the leading partner in the ruling coalition running the Balkan country for the past nine months, won’t propose a cabinet lineup, Kiril Petkov, a former prime minister and party leader, said in an interview with the private BTV channel Wednesday. Bulgaria’s biggest party, Gerb, already failed to secure support for a cabinet after unsuccessful coalition talks.

President Rumen Radev should pick a third party of his own choice for one last attempt before he schedules a new election, which could take place as early as June.

